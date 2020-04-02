WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Attempted business break-in

As if small businesses don’t have enough to worry about … Evan at Lady Jaye in The Junction sent that photo of damage to their door, explaining, “Someone tried to break in our back door last night, so remind everyone to lock their doors and set their alarms, especially the businesses that are empty. We are here a lot so it’s easier for us to police. All of our booze is off-premise too.” Local police say their emphasis patrols have switched focus to include closed businesses, but they can’t be everywhere – they’ve provided this advice, too.