WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: WS Transportation Coalition’s letter to council and mayor

(2 pm screengrab from SDOT’s West Seattle Bridge camera)

Tomorrow marks two weeks since the sudden surprise safety shutdown of the West Seattle Bridge. As reported here Thursday, SDOT is still working on the analysis that will enable a short-term “shoring” plan, to be followed by permanent repairs, so it’s warning the closure will be “lengthy.” One local organization that has long advocated for more attention to the West Seattle Bridge Transportation Corridor (WSBTC) is the West Seattle Transportation Coalition (WSTC). This week the WSTC sent a letter to the City Council and Mayor with its recommendations on what should be done along the corridor because of the closure. From the letter:

… Thus, the WSTC proposes the following immediate and longer-term actions to help ease strains on mobility for Peninsula workers and residents, including but not limited to:

Immediately create and install re-route plans and detour signage, to move traffic away from the WSBTC, including:

. SDOT to manage SODO and the Spokane Street corridor diversions

· SDOT to work with WSDOT to manage I-5, SR 99 and SR 509 diversions, and use other statewide notification modes;

. SDOT to create individual street plans and detour signage, to reduce or eliminate cut-through traffic impacts on West Seattle neighborhoods

. SDOT to install oversized signs to highlight high bridge closure and re-route requirements in key

Peninsula centers – Alki, Admiral Junction, Alaska Junction, High Point, Morgan Junction, Fauntleroy Ferry Dock, 35th Ave. SW at Barton, Arbor Heights, Westwood Village, South Delridge, Highland Park, Pigeon Point, North Delridge, and the Junction Triangle.

install traffic signals at –

. SW Holden and 9th Ave. SW-SW Highland Park Way (SDOT completed 03-29)

. SW Delridge and 21st Ave. SW, to allow L & R turns onto Delridge, and ease pressure on SW Holden from SW Highland Park Way,

. AND improve signal timing and operation on all anticipated detour routes

allow (1) registered King County Van Pool vehicles and (2) medical staff vehicles to use the low bridge,

initiate SPD traffic patrols over the low bridge and authorize violation fines;

Longer-term –

Re-activate appropriate Seattle Squeeze transportations options, as when the general population returns to work, the high bridge will likely still be closed. Options would include, but not be limited to:

. Increasing West Seattle Water Taxi service if demand warrants, expanding parking for Water Taxi commuters, and coordinating 773/775 with new sailing schedule,

. expanding 773/775 service to Morgan Junction, for the duration of the High Bridge closure;

. adding midday bus service for Admiral area residents, who are most effected by the closure,

. helping coordinate re-routes for commuters from Vashon and Southworth-Kitsap, who drive more than 800,000 vehicles a year through Fauntleroy, and put additional pressure on Fauntleroy Way and the WSBTC. …