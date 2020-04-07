West Seattle, Washington

07 Tuesday

55℉

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: SDOT releases inspection reports, including ‘could lead to collapse in the near future’ warning

April 7, 2020 2:31 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | Transportation | West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news

(West Seattle Bridge cracks, from sdotblog.seattle.gov)

Two weeks after the sudden safety shutdown of the West Seattle Bridge, SDOT has just gone public with inspection reports chronicling the history of the bridge’s cracks, which as previously explained, were first noticed in 2013. The 14 reports are linked on the project website, and in a new SDOT Blog post which says in part:

… What we believe the reports show is our careful, proactive monitoring effort that put into place the systems necessary to make sure we could act quickly to preserve life and safety. Additionally, they show that during our frequent inspections of the West Seattle Bridge over the past several years, there was no indication that the bridge was unsafe for ordinary use or that preventative maintenance plans would impact normal use of the bridge until very, very recently.

Documents shared with the public today include:

Initial crack memo in 2013, special inspection memo in 2013, and technical assessment memo in 2014 from consultant indicated some cracking that should continue to be monitored

Inspection reports from 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and late 2019 show monitoring of cracks and recommendations from each year

Memo from consultant in 2019 suggested sealing cracks with epoxy and further monitoring of cracks

Memo from consultant on 2/21/20 suggested the bridge should be reduced to two lanes each way and repairs initiated before end of year 2020

Memo from consultant on 3/20/20 that indicates a further review of 2019 inspection report data suggests immediate closure …

We’ve just begun reading the reports – starting with the most-recent one (March 20th, three days before the bridge was closed), which says in part:

Since our initial recommendation, our biggest concern has become the extent and rate of
cracking near the quarter points of the main span could lead to collapse in the near future if
strengthening is not implemented quickly.

The 2013 details on the cracks is also of note, carrying the observation, “The cracking does influence long term durability …” We’ll add more highlights later..

Meantime, no update yet on the timeline for determining what short-term repairs are needed before long-term repairs can be done, but we’ve asked for one.

Share This

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: SDOT releases inspection reports, including 'could lead to collapse in the near future' warning"

  • Kristina April 7, 2020 (2:45 pm)
    Reply

    HOLY CRAP!Sorry, I want to be more eloquent than that, but those are the first words that flew through my mind upon reading this. Collapse? I can’t even fathom how scary that is – first, because we were all driving over it just a few weeks ago; second, because of the traffic and businesses below the bridge; and third, because this makes me wonder if they will have to replace rather than repair…and that would likely take years.

  • Chris April 7, 2020 (2:48 pm)
    Reply

    I’m a 30 year resident of the north end of West Seattle.  I like seeing more people move to the area which creates crowds and adds vibrance.  Not so great during COVID-19 but a good thing under normal circumstances. It also encourages more businesses to come to our neck of the woods.  But I do think city leaders need to stop current building of apartments and condos, or at least delay renting and selling them, until after the West Seattle Bridge is fixed and able to support the traffic from a growing population.  We are just way too cut off in this area without a viable high volume bridge to get us to I-5 and downtown Seattle, and adding more people is not sustainable without it.

  • Chris April 7, 2020 (2:55 pm)
    Reply

    City leaders clearly understood that something was wrong and had potential to be a bigger problem.  I don’t understand why they wouldn’t use that time to create a contingency plan in case we ever got the point of having to make emergency repairs, or a complete rebuild as a worse case scenario.  

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.