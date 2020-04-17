WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Low-bridge work this weekend; 5-way intersection work likely next weekend; council briefing Monday; more

counclpreso420

Four West Seattle Bridge-related notes this afternoon:

LOW-BRIDGE WORK THIS WEEKEND: SDOT has mentioned some maintenance ahead for the low bridge. We asked for details:

This weekend, we plan to replace the Spokane Street Pedestrian Gate, which has not been operating properly and causing some unintended vehicle-traffic interruptions. We are also going to be testing the live-load capacity on the bridge. This work will require us to intermittently close portions of the bridge for brief intervals (under 10 minutes) over the weekend. We do not expect this to be more disruptive than a typical bridge opening for maritime traffic, and many of the brief closures will be to the sidewalk or a single lane at a time (in which case a police officer will alternate traffic in the remaining lane).

Added: Just after we published this, Joseph Laubach sent a photo of low-bridge testing already under way:

5-WAY INTERSECTION WORK AHEAD: Also mentioned in this past Wednesday’s announcement, some work ahead to improve the suddenly more-critical-than-ever 5-way intersection at Spokane/Chelan/Delridge/West Marginal, so we asked for the timeline on that:

We recently upgraded the signals at this intersection so that we can remotely monitor and make real-time adjustments from our Traffic Operations Center in response to changing circumstances. We plan to continue making improvements to this location in the coming weeks, including more significant signal upgrades that will likely include bus prioritization. We are also planning to do road work to improve the pavement condition at this intersection. If weather allows, both sets of work will likely occur over the weekend of April 24 – 26 and will have traffic impacts. We are working to finalize the details and will let you know more soon.

COUNCIL BRIEFING: As for the high bridge itself, the next public discussion is Monday morning, as we first reported early Tuesday. That’s at 9:30 am Monday (April 20th), live via Seattle Channel (cable 21 or online). The slide deck is now online (PDF); it’s almost identical to the one included in our Wednesday report, except for an extra graphic explaining “lateral bearing,” addition of the likely 5-way intersection paving date mentioned above, and addition of a slide about transit.

COUNCILMEMBER HERBOLD’S UPDATE: Just as we finished writing this, Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s weekly update appeared online. Along with a recap of recent developments, she includes a summary of constituent suggestions, plus information on “what SDOT has done in recent weeks to adjust signals and monitor traffic.”