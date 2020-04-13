WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Councilmembers Herbold, Pedersen to tour with SDOT

Just announced during the City Council‘s weekly “briefing” meeting, during which councilmembers provide various updates on their ongoing focuses: Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Alex Pedersen will be touring the West Seattle Bridge tomorrow with SDOT leaders. (Pedersen is the chair of the Transportation Committee.) Herbold also mentioned the SFD report due by week’s end – as noted in her Friday post. (She also noted that an extra ladder truck was stationed here during the Spokane Street Viaduct project; that was Ladder 13, based at Station 11 for more than a year in 2011-2012.)