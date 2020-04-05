WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: 2 ripple effects

While neither of these is directly related to Camp Second Chance, both bits of information emerged during this afternoon’s meeting (by videoconferencing/phone) of the CSC Community Advisory Committee (full report later): 2 elements of COVID-19 response that are dropped or on hold because the West Seattle Bridge closure has suddenly rendered our area a lot less accessible.

One is the plan for the Southwest Teen Life Center to be used as an additional shelter space for up to 50 people, so that existing shelters in the city could be made less dense. Shawn Neal of the city Human Services Department said that site is on the back burner now because transportation logistics between here and, for example, downtown services are a lot more complex without the bridge. Also, Rev. Leah Atkinson Bilinski of Fauntleroy UCC (now the camp’s sponsor) said a plan for the co-housed Fauntleroy YMCA to be used as a child-care space for medical personnel/first responders hit the same snag – suddenly it’s a lot harder to get to/from WS – so the church is now exploring “other (interim) uses” for its building.