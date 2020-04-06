WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: More spring sightings

More West Seattle bird sightings – thank you to all the photographers!

Above, the always-spectacular (and loud) Steller’s Jay, photographed by Mark Wangerin, whose photos we have featured so often with our daily calendar highlights – which are mostly on hiatus now in this eventless time! Below, a Brown Creeper, photographed at Lincoln Park by another Mark, from Nature’s Eye Photos:

And we’ve received several great views of Bald Eagles – here are two, first from Chris Frankovich:

And one spotted in mid-meal, photographed by Dan Ciske:

P.S. Want to help monitor how our current altered lifestyle is affecting birds? Check this out! (Hat tip KUOW.)