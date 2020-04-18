WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Five views of your feathered neighbors

Not quite walking weather yet today – so enjoy some of these West Seattle bird photos! (Each species name links to more info.)

We start with two waterfowl images by Mark from Nature’s Eye Photos, above, a Bufflehead, and below, Harlequin Ducks:

Next – by Mark Wangerin, a Red-breasted Sapsucker:

From David Hutchinson, a juvenile Bald Eagle:

And from Susan Romanenghi, an Anna’s Hummingbird on the lookout:

Thanks as always to everyone who contributes (we have more in queue, too!) – westseattleblog@gmail.com.