WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Five views of your feathered neighbors

April 18, 2020 10:08 am
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

Not quite walking weather yet today – so enjoy some of these West Seattle bird photos! (Each species name links to more info.)

We start with two waterfowl images by Mark from Nature’s Eye Photos, above, a Bufflehead, and below, Harlequin Ducks:

Next – by Mark Wangerin, a Red-breasted Sapsucker:

From David Hutchinson, a juvenile Bald Eagle:

And from Susan Romanenghi, an Anna’s Hummingbird on the lookout:

Thanks as always to everyone who contributes (we have more in queue, too!) – westseattleblog@gmail.com.

