VIDEO: West Seattle student filmmaker’s view of lockdown life

Our previous story covered one aspect of how education has changed for high-school students because of campus closures. So what’s their view of how life has changed in general because of the stay-home order? This video is a mini-doc by one local student, West Seattle High School senior Riley Nachtrieb, recently featured here after winning an award for another short film, about her . Olympic Discovery Trail run last August. Her new film “People vs. Pandemic” was mostly shot in West Seattle. Got 6 1/2 minutes? Watch above (or here)!