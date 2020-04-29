UTILITY ALERT: Emergency sewer repair

Seattle Public Utilities sent us a community notice late today about repair work that might already be under way, as it was scheduled to start as soon as this past Monday, but in case it hasn’t: The notice says at least six weeks of emergency work is ahead to fix a pipe in the alley “between 36th and 37th Ave SW and SW Stevens St and SW Hanford St.” Service interruptions are not expected, SPU says, but adjacennt residents “might be asked to limit water usage” at time. There’ll be noise, heavy equipment, and construction traffic in the area. The work is starting on the south side of the alley and will move to the north after two weeks or so. Here’s the official notice (PDF), which includes project-team contact info if you have questions/concerns.