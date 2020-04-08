TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Wednesday watch, third week of West Seattle Bridge closure

7:29 AM: The high-rise West Seattle Bridge remains closed for the 16th consecutive morning.

The low bridge is reserved for transit, freight, emergency response, and Harbor Island access – spot enforcement started Monday, and there’s new signage and lane striping to reinforce the restrictions.

For general traffic, the main route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – that’s also how to get to I-5, cutting across Georgetown.

Or you can use the South Park Bridge (map).

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if a bridge is opening for marine traffic.

TRANSIT ALERTS FOR TODAY:

As first reported here, Metro‘s schedule is reduced . Use the lookup to see which trips are canceled.

The Water Taxi’s schedule is reduced too – 2 morning departures and 2 evening returns – and its shuttles are no longer operating.

ROAD WORK REMINDER:

Work on the last section of Avalon to be paved, west of 35th SW, is happening this week – striping in the full project zone, too.

OTHER LINKS

SDOT’s traffic map

Our traffic-cams page

Let us know what you’re seeing if you’re still commuting – comment, or text (not if you’re at the wheel!) 206-293-6302.