TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Wednesday watch, second week of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:40 AM: The high-rise West Seattle Bridge remains closed.

The low bridge is reserved for transit, freight, emergency response, and Harbor Island access – the city hopes you’ll honor that without the threat of police enforcement.

The main alternative across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – that’s also the main route to I-5.

You also can cross on the South Park Bridge (map).

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if a bridge is opening for marine traffic.

SDOT’s traffic map

Our traffic-cams page

Metro‘s canceled trips as the Reduced Schedule continues

Sound Transit Route 560’s Reduced Schedule

West Seattle Water Taxi schedule

Let us know what you’re seeing on your alternate commute – comment, or text (not while at the wheel!) 206-293-6302.