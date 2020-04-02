TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Thursday watch, second week of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:44 AM: The high-rise West Seattle Bridge remains closed for the 10th consecutive morning.

The low bridge is reserved for transit, freight, emergency response, and Harbor Island access – the city hopes you’ll honor that without the threat of police enforcement.

The main alternative across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – that’s also how to get to I-5, cutting across Georgetown.

You also can cross via the South Park Bridge (map).

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if a bridge is opening for marine traffic.

Let us know what you’re seeing on your alternate commute – comment, or text (not if you’re at the wheel!) 206-293-6302.