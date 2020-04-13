TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Monday watch, fourth week of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:44 AM: Three weeks ago today, the city closed the high-rise West Seattle Bridge, now empty for the 21st consecutive morning. Restrictions remain for the low bridge – transit, freight, and emergency responses; SPD presence continued on Friday.

For general traffic, the main route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – that’s also the main way to get to I-5, cutting across Georgetown.

Or use the South Park Bridge (map), which drops you onto East Marginal Way a mile south of the north end of the 1st Ave. South Bridge.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if a bridge is opening for marine traffic.

TRANSIT ALERTS FOR THIS WEEK:

As first reported here, the Metro and Water Taxi schedules have been slashed. Use the lookup to see which bus trips are canceled.

ROAD WORK UPDATE:

Work on the last section of Avalon to be paved, west of 35th SW, is scheduled for tonight, which means that stretch of road will be closed; permanent striping in the project zone continues today, as do parking restrictions. Here’s the latest.

OTHER LINKS

SDOT’s traffic map

Our traffic-cams page

Let us know what you’re seeing if you’re still commuting – comment, or text (not if you’re at the wheel!) 206-293-6302.