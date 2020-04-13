West Seattle, Washington

13 Monday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Monday watch, fourth week of West Seattle Bridge closure

April 13, 2020 5:44 am
5:44 AM: Three weeks ago today, the city closed the high-rise West Seattle Bridge, now empty for the 21st consecutive morning. Restrictions remain for the low bridge – transit, freight, and emergency responses; SPD presence continued on Friday.

For general traffic, the main route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – that’s also the main way to get to I-5, cutting across Georgetown.

Or use the South Park Bridge (map), which drops you onto East Marginal Way a mile south of the north end of the 1st Ave. South Bridge.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if a bridge is opening for marine traffic.

TRANSIT ALERTS FOR THIS WEEK:

As first reported here, the Metro and Water Taxi schedules have been slashed. Use the lookup to see which bus trips are canceled.

ROAD WORK UPDATE:

Work on the last section of Avalon to be paved, west of 35th SW, is scheduled for tonight, which means that stretch of road will be closed; permanent striping in the project zone continues today, as do parking restrictions. Here’s the latest.

OTHER LINKS

SDOT’s traffic map
Our traffic-cams page

Let us know what you’re seeing if you’re still commuting – comment, or text (not if you’re at the wheel!) 206-293-6302.

1 Reply to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Monday watch, fourth week of West Seattle Bridge closure"

  • Derrick April 13, 2020 (6:55 am)
    Is there any way to get weekly status updates answering the specific question of what was done in the preceding week to advance a solution? I feel like we are now 3 weeks in and still scheduling meetings – where is the action? Are we closer today than we were last week to resolution? 

