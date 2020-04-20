TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Monday watch, fifth week of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:44 AM: The high-rise West Seattle Bridge is empty for the 28th consecutive morning, and will remain that way for a long time. The low bridge is restricted and enforcement continues.

For general traffic, the main route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – that’s also the main way to get to I-5, exiting at Michigan.

Your other option is the South Park Bridge (map), which drops you onto East Marginal Way one mile south of the north end of the 1st Ave. South Bridge.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if a bridge is opening for marine traffic.

ROAD WORK ALERT: Striping work continues in the 35th/Avalon/Alaska project zone this week.

TRANSIT ALERTS:

Metro’s third round of service cuts has begun – details here.

OTHER LINKS

SDOT’s traffic map

Our traffic-cams page

Let us know what you’re seeing – comment, or text (not if you’re at the wheel!) 206-293-6302.