Governor Inslee has just announced a 5 pm speech that he says will “lay out Washington’s plan for recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak.” This comes with two weeks to go until the current expiration of the stay-home order. It’ll be livestreamed via TVW; we’ll also carry it here, with as-it-happens notes, including coverage of a media briefing/Q&A he and other state officials are having at 5:45 pm.