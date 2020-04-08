West Seattle, Washington

09 Thursday

52℉

THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Bird on the hill

April 8, 2020 7:15 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Genesee Hill | West Seattle news | Wildlife

The West Seattle Turkey is on the move again …

After hanging out a while in North Admiral, today we got three sighting reports from Genesee Hill. The photo above is from Larry; below, from Wendy, who explained, “Pleasantly perched in the upper right of the cherry tree, the famous West Seattle turkey! It’s the most exciting thing to happen to us in a month… ”

And via Twitter:

Thanks as always for the photos!

Share This

3 Replies to "THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Bird on the hill"

  • HannahG April 8, 2020 (7:43 pm)
    Reply

    If I never saw another post in the WSB about the local turkey (or that woman with the blue hair who has to get covered during every seasonal solstice event) it would be too soon. This is honestly my most-read Seattle news outlet but I just can’t understand why certain things get such heavy rotation.

    • WSB April 8, 2020 (8:14 pm)
      Reply

      Certainly as a general-news site we know not everyone is interested in everything we cover. However, The Turkey and Alice are not really in “heavy rotation.” Alice has events four times a year these days. The Turkey has been mentioned 69 times in the past year, and that includes stories in which it wasn’t the main topic. – TR

  • Mj April 8, 2020 (7:50 pm)
    Reply

    Dang AT sure gets around.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.