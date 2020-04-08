THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Bird on the hill

The West Seattle Turkey is on the move again …

After hanging out a while in North Admiral, today we got three sighting reports from Genesee Hill. The photo above is from Larry; below, from Wendy, who explained, “Pleasantly perched in the upper right of the cherry tree, the famous West Seattle turkey! It’s the most exciting thing to happen to us in a month… ”

And via Twitter:

West Seattle Turkey sighting in Genesee Hill area ⁦@westseattleblog⁩ pic.twitter.com/fDnQJhjNCb — Kristin (@kkSeahawks) April 8, 2020

Thanks as always for the photos!