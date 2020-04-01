THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Back at ‘home’

After a week-plus of roaming to the south, The West Seattle Turkey is back in the area where it has spent much of the past near-year – Admiral. It was back at Rose De Dan‘s home today – she sent the photo above (and has shared sightings before). From the West Seattle High School area, Rob Braby sent this video:

And Mayra caught The Turkey climbing near 39th/Admiral:

During its recent meanderings, The Turkey was seen as far south os south Gatewood, and was even spotted crossing busy streets in The Junction. Thanks for the sightings!