THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Back at ‘home’

April 1, 2020 8:32 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

After a week-plus of roaming to the south, The West Seattle Turkey is back in the area where it has spent much of the past near-year – Admiral. It was back at Rose De Dan‘s home today – she sent the photo above (and has shared sightings before). From the West Seattle High School area, Rob Braby sent this video:

And Mayra caught The Turkey climbing near 39th/Admiral:

During its recent meanderings, The Turkey was seen as far south os south Gatewood, and was even spotted crossing busy streets in The Junction. Thanks for the sightings!

3 Replies to "THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Back at 'home'"

  • sgs April 1, 2020 (8:36 pm)
    Reply

    So glad turkey is out of the busy streets. 

  • Plf April 1, 2020 (9:08 pm)
    Reply

    This cutie gets around, love seeing him, something so special that brightens things up in this rather difficult time

  • M April 1, 2020 (9:30 pm)
    Reply

    Yeah.  Welcome home AT.

