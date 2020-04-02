UPDATE: Neighborcare setting up outdoor COVID-19 testing in High Point parking lot

12:43 PM: Thanks for the tips. Three small tents labeled as “COVID-19 Testing” have gone up in the parking lot behind the Neighborcare clinic and High Point Library off SW Raymond east of 35th SW.

They don’t appear to be in use yet. Neighborcare’s website says, “Neighborcare is doing limited testing for COVID-19. … We are working to set up outdoor testing at multiple sites that ensures the safety of our staff and patients.” The notice asks patients to “call 206-549-5710 to talk to a nurse or medical provider before coming to a clinic.” We have a message out to the organization to ask about the High Point plan, and will add anything we find out.

1:27 PM UPDATE: Neighborcare has responded to our inquiry: