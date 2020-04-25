SUPPORTING LOCAL BUSINESS: 2 videos to see

Your local, independent businesses need you more than ever, whether they’re open, partly open, or entirely closed. Here are two videos about supporting them:

FCA SUPPORTING ENDOLYNE JOE’S: This time of year, Endolyne Joe’s (9261 45th SW) usually has a dine-out fundraiser to support the Fauntleroy Fall Festival. This year, Joe’s needs the support instead – since like other restaurants it’s only allowed to be partly open – so the Fauntleroy Community Association urges you to order lunch and/or dinner there on Tuesday (April 28th), and made this video to explain:

‘SMALL BUSINESS IS FAMILY’: The proprietor of Flourish Beauty, Juniper Nails, and Spruce Apothecary, Tiann Hadeed, made this video not just about her businesses, but “to help educate our clients and community on the importance of supporting small business.”: