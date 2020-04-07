‘Stay home’ – unless you need to get your car at the tow yard: What happened on Avalon

As noted here last weekend, the 35th/Avalon/Alaska project is in the final stretch – with nighttime paving this week on Avalon west of 35th, and permanent striping/markers for the entire project zone. As part of the latter, some parking spots were marked “NO PARKING” starting today. That led to multiple tows, according to multiple readers plus a conversation we heard via scanner (and mentioned in a tweet at the time). That conversation mentioned “possibly 20” tows. Then we received this reader report saying it might have been more:

I discovered my car was towed out from in front of my apartment at 30xx SW Avalon Way around 3 pm, assuming it happened sometime today. Due to the Striping project. In the past there has been advance noticed and communication (that) this was happening. I do not believe there was reasonable notice given this time, as I do not recall seeing any no parking signs. I called a number from a flyer that is now definitely visible and spoke to (a) work crew member who said they had printed signs Friday and put out over the weekend. Again, I do not recall seeing these signs; of course I could have missed them. But considering the state is under Gov Inslee’s order to stay inside. I don’t believe this was a reasonable notice or expectation to residents. I approached the work crew and spoke to a retired Traffic officer for advice. The work crew person told me they had towed up to 40 cars up and down Avalon Way, and pointed to reach out the number on the flyer and the Avalon Paving Outreach email. Lincoln Towing is still charging me $230 to get the car, which I will also have to Uber to.

Via Twitter, another resident expressed concern about people risking exposure by having to go get their towed car. Twice now, as we’ve reported, Mayor Durkan has announced some parking rules have been lifted because of COVID-19, and the online SDOT policy says towing is to be limited too. So we have an inquiry out to the mayor’s office and SDOT, seeking comment about what happened on Avalon today.