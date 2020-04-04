West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: SFD rescue response @ Lincoln Park

April 4, 2020 11:56 am
11:56 AM: Seattle Fire responders are headed by land and sea to the north shore of Lincoln Park, where multiple 911 callers have reported that a kayaker has fallen in the water.

11:59 AM: Per radio exchange, the kayaker has made it to shore, and some units are being dismissed from the call.

12:03 PM: The call is closed. One illuminating aspect: This is the type of emergency call that brings units from across the bay. General traffic on the low bridge (where the live camera shows a steady stream of cars continuing) could have impeded the response.

  • Mike April 4, 2020 (12:00 pm)
    Just one kayaker?  There’s 16 units dispatched. 

    • WSB April 4, 2020 (12:09 pm)
      There were briefly. As discussed here many, many times, it’s dispatch first, then pull back if needed. Every unit has a potentially different role in possibly saving a life.

  • 11epees April 4, 2020 (12:06 pm)
    🌻SFD/SPD….THANK YOU!🌻

