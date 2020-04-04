UPDATE: SFD rescue response @ Lincoln Park

11:56 AM: Seattle Fire responders are headed by land and sea to the north shore of Lincoln Park, where multiple 911 callers have reported that a kayaker has fallen in the water.

11:59 AM: Per radio exchange, the kayaker has made it to shore, and some units are being dismissed from the call.

12:03 PM: The call is closed. One illuminating aspect: This is the type of emergency call that brings units from across the bay. General traffic on the low bridge (where the live camera shows a steady stream of cars continuing) could have impeded the response.