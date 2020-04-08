SCHOOLS: Spring-quarter updates from South Seattle College

Just because campuses are closed doesn’t mean learning has stopped. That goes for South Seattle College (longtime WSB sponsor), where spring quarter is about to start, and there’s still time to enroll. Updates from SSC (which has its main campus in West Seattle’s Puget Ridge neighborhood):

Spring Quarter 2020 Starts Next Monday, April 13

So that everyone can stay healthy and stay on track with their education, spring quarter at South Seattle College will look quite different this year. All classes offered from our West Seattle campus will be happening either online or through other remote means to comply with State of Washington executive orders to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Student Services staff are helping students remotely to prepare for the upcoming quarter, and eLearning staff are providing resources to help everyone prepare for online learning.

Students who are enduring financial hardships as a result of COVID-19’s far-reaching impacts are encouraged to apply for emergency funds and financial aid support. Additionally, the college is working with students on an individual basis to support their at-home technology needs for successful online learning.

The college is still enrolling new students for spring. Classes start April 13, and the last day to add/register is April 17. Visit southseattle.edu/steps-enroll/admissions-application to get started.

Remote Operations & Restricted Campus Access Through at Least May 4

South Seattle College is operating fully remotely through at least May 4 in compliance with Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. During this time campuses are effectively closed (including Georgetown campus), although services are still available remotely and classes will be offered online and through other remote means.

On-campus food services and event space rentals will not be available to the community during remote operations.

Seattle Colleges Foundation Mobilizes to Help Students

The Seattle Colleges Foundation has launched a COVID-19 Emergency Fund to help students of the Seattle Colleges by providing grants to cover essential needs including groceries, rent, childcare and educational technology. To learn more and consider supporting the cause, please visit foundation.seattlecolleges.edu/covid-19-emergency-fund.