SCHOOLS: Expanded laptop distribution at West Seattle HS

So that as many students as possible can take part in remote learning, Seattle Public Schools is working to get laptops to those who need them. We were asked to share this message sent out by West Seattle High School principal Brian Vance:

We are continuing to work toward making sure that all students have the technology they need in order to access continued learning.

This week we are expanding distribution to any high-school student in need of a device to access remote learning. If you have a device that is working for your current needs, that is great. We will eventually get to a 1:1 distribution, but again, we have limited supplies and want to make sure students in need have access first. There have been a few folks indicating that they are trying to share with parents or siblings. If that is impacting your ability to access remote learning, please consider yourself in need. If you are in need of a device right now, please plan on coming by West Seattle High School, Wednesday or Thursday between 3 pm and 6 pm. Please bring student ID and/or your student ID#.