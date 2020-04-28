SATURDAY: YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day – online!

Many big spring/summer events have beeb canceled because of the pandemic, but some have gone online, and the next example is coming up this Saturday, when the YMCA of Greater Seattle (parent of longtime WSB sponsor West Seattle & Fauntleroy Y) presents an online edition of Healthy Kids Day! Here’s the announcement:

Healthy Kids Day is the YMCA of Greater Seattle’s annual fun and free day dedicated to encouraging healthy habits in kids and their families heading into the summer months. This year, Healthy Kids Day will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and feature an at-home Virtual Scavenger Hunt, a live family bootcamp class, and an exciting live scavenger hunt award ceremony hosted by a Y District Executive.

Yes, there are prizes! For families that participate, you will be entered to win a free week of camp, Ybucks to spend on great YMCA programs, a family personal-training session, and more.

Event Schedule

9:30 am Live Family Bootcamp Fitness Class on Facebook

10:00 am to 12:00 pm – Scavenger Hunt via the GooseChase App

12:00 pm – Live announcement of Scavenger Hunt winners on Facebook

How the Scavenger Hunt Works

Before the event, download the GooseChase App so you’re ready to go on Saturday morning! It’s free.

Scavenger missions may include:

-Safety Around Water activities

-Active family challenges

-Playing family favorite board games

-Making healthy snacks

-Engaging the entire neighborhood by making sidewalk obstacle courses

-Shoutouts to favorite Y staff

Make sure to look your quarantined best as many tasks will include photos and videos. And remember, participating families will be entered to win prizes announced in our live video after the hunt ends.