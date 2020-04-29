RESTAURANTS/BEVERAGE BUSINESSES: Another West Seattle reopening; also – what are you doing for Mother’s Day?

Two notes as we continue updating our West Seattle (etc.) list of restaurants/beverage businesses:

ANOTHER REOPENING: The Bridge in Morgan Junction (6301 California SW) has reopened for takeout/delivery, 4 pm to 9 pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays.

WHAT’S UP FOR MOTHER’S DAY? The special day for moms is a week and a half away (Sunday, May 10th), and we’re getting questions about whether anyone’s planning a special menu. If your venue is – or if you’ve seen an announcement – please let us know (westseattleblog@gmail.com, text 206-293-6302, or in comments) – thank you!