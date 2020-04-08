PARK PARKING: City adds West Seattle Stadium to parking-lot-closure list

Announced today by Seattle Parks:

In addition to the 8 major parks already closed to parking, the City of Seattle is closing parking lots at 8 other parks to further encourage social distancing and lessen crowds. Closures are effective immediately at all parking lots along Lake Washington Boulevard; in Washington Park Arboretum, at Stan Sayers Boat Ramp (boat ramp also closed); AT Carkeek, Kubota, Woodland Park, and Volunteer parks; and at the West Seattle Stadium.

These parking lot closures are in addition to the closures at Green Lake, Lincoln, Golden Gardens, Seward, Magnuson (including the boat launch), Gas Works, Alki Beach (including Don Armeni boat launch), and Discovery parks.

Residents are encouraged to visit any of other 450 local neighborhood parks, or to bike or walk to the larger destination parks, which will remain open for public use.

“Many of us have been doing a great job at enjoying the outdoors while also practicing social distancing, but we are still observing crowds at some of our larger parks, and pick-up games on fields and courts. We urge you to visit parks closer to home or take walks in your neighborhood. Continuing our social distancing practices is critical to the health of those most vulnerable in our community,” said Jesus Aguirre, Seattle Parks and Recreation Superintendent.

SPR and SPD will continue to deploy staff to encourage social distancing at highly frequented parks.

As a reminder, all Seattle beaches are also closed to gatherings, and Rattlesnake Lake Recreation Area and Rattlesnake Ledge Trail are closed.