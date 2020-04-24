OPEN! More updates to our West Seattle restaurant/beverage-biz list

After more than five weeks, we’re still updating our list of West Seattle restaurants (and other prepared-food providers) and beverage businesses, as hours change and some reopen (as of today, A La Mode Pies in The Junction joined the latter category). See the list of 140+ businesses by going here. Thanks to everyone who continues to send us updates – both restaurateurs/staffers and customers – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/call 206-293-6302.

P.S. Some other lists have sprung up too; one that’s exclusively local, and locally created, is westseattle.delivery. The West Seattle Junction Association also has a list on its website.