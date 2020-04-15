OPEN: More updates for ongoing list of West Seattle (etc.) restaurant/beverage-businesses

We’ve been keeping a list of local restaurants and beverage businesses since the day after the governor’s March 15th order closed them all to dine-in/drink-in customers, and we’ve continued to update the list as we get word from the businesses and/or customers. The 140+ businesses on the list are mostly West Seattle, with a few in White Center and South Park (you might be going that way for the alternate bridge!). Two additions today – Ma’ono is reopening for takeout/delivery, and Uncle Eddie’s (in South Park, owned by West Seattleites) has just reopened too. Got any other update/changes/additions/etc.? westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to get them to us – thank you!

(P.S. The list is findable any time in two fixed spots on WSB – the “Spotlight Stories” box on most home-page displays, or the RESTAURANT LIST on the WSB menu across all devices.)