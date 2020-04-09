ONLINE TONIGHT: First-ever virtual West Seattle Art Walk

Tonight is the second Thursday of the month, and that would usually mean West Seattle Art Walk night, at venues all over the peninsula. Though in-person events are still out of the question, the Art Walk team has put together a virtual version for you to enjoy! Here’s the lineup, via the Art Walk website. Organizers explain:

We are excited to feature 40 (!!!) artists, double our regular number, and many of whom haven’t yet had the chance to exhibit at Art Walk. The post is set up like a virtual gallery space, with each artist providing up to 10 images, whether they are hosted by a business or “freelance” / artist-led.

All art is for sale, as for any other Art Walk. If you are interested, just contact the business if listed, or the artist if not.

At 5 pm, we will drop a video playlist of a selection of artists on our Facebook page, so it will be a little bit more like a real walk around!

Thank you for your support of the arts, even in a time of discomfit!