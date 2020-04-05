Online church services, free dinner, and what else is up for your West Seattle Sunday

(Recent sunset, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Good morning. Here’s our Sunday list of what is/isn’t happening – starting with, for a fourth Sunday, spotlighting West Seattle churches leading worship online, livestreamed or recorded or even in text:

ADMIRAL UCC: The video service for today will be here. Also – coffee hour via Zoom at 11:30 am.

ALKI UCC: 10 am online service, via Zoom – info and link on lower right of this page.

ALL SOULS SEATTLE (WSB sponsor): Daily online worship is here

ARBOR HEIGHTS COMMUNITY CHURCH: Livestreaming here at 10 am.

BETHANY COMMUNITY CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 8 am, 9:30 am, 11 am, 7 pm.

CALVARY CHAPEL: Sunday service will be available via the church’s website.

EASTRIDGE CHURCH: Livestreaming here at 9 am.

FAUNTLEROY UCC: Livestreaming here at 10 am.

FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH OF WEST SEATTLE: Today’s online liturgy is here.

GRACE CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10:30 am.

HALLOWS CHURCH: Livestreaming at 10 am here.

HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming in English at 8:30 am, en Español at 10 am, here.

HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming Mass at 9:30 am here.

HOPE LUTHERAN: Today’s recorded service, music, and children’s story are viewable here.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming Mass here at 10 am.

PEACE LUTHERAN: Watch here for the pastor’s message for today.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH: Livestreaming here at 10:15 am, or view later on the church website; Sunday School is here, and the bulletin is here.

TIBBETTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (WSB sponsor): The video service for today is viewable here.

TRINITY CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10 am.

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTIAN CHURCH: The video service for today is viewable here.

WEST SEATTLE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: Livestreaming here, 11 am.

WEST SIDE PRESBYTERIAN Livestreaming at 10 am here.

WESTSIDE UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION: Livestreaming via Zoom, 10:30 am; also, virtual coffee hour at 11:30 am.

WESTWOOD CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY: Online worship will be viewable here.

Any other churches to add? Please email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Also today:

FARMERS’ MARKET VENDORS’ PICKUP: Though the West Seattle Farmers’ Market continues on hiatus (as announced), several vendors have enabled pre-orders for local pickup, as noted on this list.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: This group’s regular monthly community meeting will be held at 2 pm via Zoom:

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 767 249 272

Password: 9701

or

+1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 767 249 272

FREE TO-GO DINNERS: High Point Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near High Point Community Center. (6920 34th SW)