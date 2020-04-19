West Seattle, Washington

ONLINE ACTIVITIES: Nature walks, dancing, fitness @ DNDA HeartSpace

April 19, 2020
The community hub Youngstown Cultural Arts Center is closed because of the coronavirus crisis but its parent organization DNDA has found a way to keep you connected – via the online hub they’re calling HeartSpace. There you’ll find both free and fee activities – the former includes weekly nature walks, the latter includes classes by instructors including the ever-popular Dance Powered with Jennifer Cepeda. Scroll through the HeartSpace calendar at top right of this page and decide what to check out!

