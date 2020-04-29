Nos Nos Coffee House: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor

Today we welcome Nos Nos Coffee House as a new WSB sponsor. When local businesses join the WSB sponsor team, they get the opportunity to tell you about what they do – so here’s what Nos Nos would like you to know:

Nos Nos is a unique experience, from the moment you walk through our doors.. You’ll first notice the beautiful open space with shelves full of vibrant plants, the light and airy feel with an abundance of natural light, and the thoughtful Mediterranean decor with a touch of Moroccan flair.

With a coffee shop on every corner in Seattle, Nos Nos brings something different. We offer a variety of traditional coffee drinks but with a Moroccan twist, incorporating recipes and spices typical to Morocco. We have a full kitchen with highly trained chefs who proudly make to order unique sandwiches with ingredients and flavors that are also Moroccan-inspired.

The whole experience comes together with our talented and friendly staff, who love what they do and are committed to delivering exceptional customer service … creating a home away from home for everyone who walks through our doors.

We often hear from customers: Look at all those plants! It’s so pretty in here! The first impression of our space leads to the warm and welcoming nature of our baristas and the quality of our drinks and food. We support local and feature QED coffee, pastries from Patrick’s Bakery, Cascadia Chai, and Seola Bees honey. We are thoughtful about our ingredients and offer vegan and gluten-free options, including our signature Apricot Turmeric scone. The sandwiches (including the lamb meshwi and Itto’s khoudra) have quickly become lunch on repeat for many, and the handmade melwi (a traditional Moroccan flatbread) has found a cult following!

Nos Nos is the little sister to Itto’s Tapas in West Seattle. Anyone who knows Itto’s and the owner Khalid, knows the quality and uniqueness of the food, service, and atmosphere. We have many guests who visit us based on reputation alone. People are intrigued that we’re Moroccan-inspired and word of mouth got them to drive across town to check out what all the buzz is about. After their first Moroccan spice latte, kefta sandwich, or spinach feta melwi, they’re hooked and become a repeat guest!

We are also a neighborhood coffee shop in a location previously without a place where locals could find a perfect cup of coffee or high-quality lunch at a fair price. We’re very proud to be a part of bringing the community together and becoming more connected, one cup or sandwich at a time.

So many people are inspired by the culture and food of Morocco – they’ve previously had the opportunity to travel there or the desire to go. When they walk into our space, it triggers a memory of a past experience or the excitement of being there one day. Either way, it’s so gratifying to see someone’s reaction or hearing their stories, and to know we are brightening a person’s day by sharing a little piece of Morocco with our community.

Nos Nos Coffee House is at 6080 35th SW, open daily 6 am-3 pm.

P.S. FREE COFFEE! Mention you heard about this on WSB, and get a free cup of drip coffee.

We thank Ns Nos Coffee House for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.