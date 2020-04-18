NEIGHBORHOODS: Gatewood yard art; P-Patch ‘eggs’

Two more art sightings shared by WSB readers – first, via text:

My daughter and I are making weekly installations in our sidewalk garden. This week is Where the Wild Things Are. We love to see little kids spot these with their families. We’re 372x SW Ida in Gatewood.

And via email:

Wanted to send a message about some fun that somebody set up in the Barton Street P-Patch; an egg hunt of sorts that I spotted with my kids . They had fun going the through to find all of the eggs! Thanks to whoever organized it.

What are YOU seeing? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – include your name so we can credit you – thank you!