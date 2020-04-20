Here’s who to thank for those markers on the Alki Trail

The photo and report are from Dave with the West Seattle Running Club:

Hey runners, joggers, walkers, cyclists, roller bladers, skateboarders, and the rest of you:

It’s Dave from the West Seattle Running Club. As we do every couple of years when they start to fade, we have just repainted the mileage markers along the Alki Trail.

From the top of the trail just south of the Statue of Liberty, every quarter mile is marked in black and white, along the curb. I know a lot of us use GPS these days, but the markers are there, and they are accurate. So when you are out there getting that exercise, use them when you need them. And stay safe. One of these days we will all be out there together again. If you want to learn about our running club, now in its 27th year, check us out at www.westseattlerunningclub.org

Dave.