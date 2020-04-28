HELPING: Guest chefs for Highland Park Improvement Club’s free lunches

Highland Park Improvement Club continues to offer free lunches to kids and families five days a week, 11 am-1 pm – and today they had guest chefs! Mark (background) and Paolo (foreground) from the Greenwood restaurant Opus Co. live in West Seattle and wanted to cook for neighbors – and when they found out about HPIC’s lunch program (powered by volunteers and donors, as explained on the HPIC website), it was a perfect match. They’re hoping to make lunch one day a week but haven’t finalized a schedule yet. Today’s menu was grilled ham and cheese sandwiches, with chickpea salad and carrot cake.