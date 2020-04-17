HELPING: Bounty of booties, thanks to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate; you can help, too!

(BHHSNWRE photo: Tay Krull and Rebecca King)

PPE goes from head to toe. Closer to the latter end are shoe-covering “booties,” recently collected and donated by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate (WSB sponsor), which has also launched another community-service drive, as they explain:

The brokers from both West Seattle and Burien Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate offices pulled together their on-hand inventory of foot coverings commonly used at open houses and in homes for sale.

The booties were dropped off to an offsite location and one broker then delivered them to their destination. The shoe coverings were distributed at various locations within the Multicare Health System; the Ambulatory Pharmacy teams were the primary recipients of the booties. This was something that came together fast to help fill an urgent need. We learned of the need on a Wednesday and by Friday we had all the booties collected.

We are still able to collect and deliver donations, so if people would like to donate their unused foot coverings they can contact Tay Krull at TayKrull@BHHSNWRE.com.