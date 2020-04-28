HEALTH-CARE UPDATE: Neighborcare clinic’s changes

Need health care? West Seattle’s Neighborcare Health clinic wants you to know what’s changed – and what hasn’t:

Due to the COVID-19 crisis and the governor’s stay-at-home orders, Neighborcare Health at High Point has seen a drop in demand for services in the last few weeks. Therefore, we have temporarily reduced medical clinic hours of operation from 10 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday. (Phone hours for scheduling are generally Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm.) We are closely monitoring the demand and will expand hours as needed.

Even with changes in hours, patients do not need to delay health care. We continue to offer testing and evaluation for COVID-19, and provide for other routine and immediate health-care needs. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms and wants a COVID-19 test can likely get a test. People must first make a phone appointment with one of our medical providers.

Our care team members can also thoroughly address many other health issues through phone appointments, such as ongoing care for chronic conditions (e.g. diabetes, high blood pressure), care for new issues, and help with stress and anxiety. Neighborcare offers interpretation services and has put safety measures in place in the clinic if a patient needs to be seen in-person.

Our High Point dental clinic is closed, but other Neighborcare Health dental clinics are open for emergency dental services and are welcoming non-Neighborcare patients, as well.

We know a lot of our neighbors are facing unexpected challenges with lost income or insurance. Neighborcare Health provides health care no matter a person’s ability to pay, offers a sliding fee discount and can help people understand insurance options and enroll. The High Point WIC team is also available to help people with food assistance.

Call 206-461-6950 to make an appointment for concerns about COVID-19, emergency dental care, or any other health needs.

And for those who have the ability to support our mission, we are still raising funds through our Spring Give online fundraiser to continue our work in providing quality health care for all.