HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Bridge Town Hall with councilmembers, SDOT

5 PM: One month ago tomorrow, the West Seattle Bridge was suddenly shut down for safety concerns. One week ago today, SDOT announced the bridge will be out of service at least until 2022, and may not be fixable. Tonight, City Councilmembers Lisa Herbold (who represents West Seattle) and Alex Pedersen (who chairs the Transportation Commiitee) are leading a town-hall meeting about the situation; SDOT’s Sam Zimbabwe and Heather Marx are expected to join them, with Seattle Channel’s Brian Callanan moderating. (Datapoint: Everyone mentioned above, except Pedersen, is a West Seattleite.) If you’re among the 3,000+ people who RSVP’d, you should have received a link for questions. We’ll be covering this as it happens, ahead.

Format as announced: Presentation until 5:45, then Q&A. In opening remarks, Herbold promises to work to ensure that SDOT takes constituents’ suggestions seriously, including traffic and oversight as well as about the bridge itself. She says 300 questions have been received already. Pedersen pledges to work closely to “expedite plans for next steps.” Then it’s on to Zimbabwe. Notation on the slide deck indicates it’s the same one from Monday’s City Council briefing, so we’re featuring that below:

Zimbabwe recaps the bridge history and why it was closed, and reiterates that they don’t believe the bridge is in “imminent” danger of collapse. He does, however, advise people to sign up for Alert Seattle just in case.