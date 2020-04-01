HAPPENING NOW: Governor’s update on coronavirus situation

2:11 PM: Just underway – Governor Inslee has gathered media by phone and videoconference “to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.” The pre-event advisory adds, “The governor plans to focus on the need for manufacturers to step up and provide personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies in the fight against the spread of the virus.” We’re carrying it live so you can hear for yourself what he has to say; we’ll also publish as-it-happens notes, and we’ll leave the video window up since TVW usually makes the archived version available shortly after the event ends.

He reminds everyone that whatever the difficulties we’re all going through, we need to keep in our hearts the 200+ people who have died. He says now that it’s April, this could be the “decisive month.” He moves into the expression of appreciation for those working to make PPE available. He introduces business reps who have been working on this effort. The state has distributed more than a million pieces of PPE already, from “three supply lines.” But along with protection equipment, items for testing – like vials – are needed too, “What we have done so far is not enough.” Orders out to the feds aren’t being fulfilled quickly enough, so “We need to seize our own destiny,” as the state did in World War II. So he’s asking “all businesspeople, all skilled workers, all leaders” to ask themselves if they could “change what they’re making now” and instead make what’s needed. “This is a moment that counts.” If you can, go to coronavirus.wa.gov and sign up to help.