GROCERY STORES: This week’s West Seattle notes

It’s time to talk about grocery shopping for the fifth consecutive Saturday morning. Checking around, we’re not seeing any changes in hours this week. Safety seems to be the week’s big watchword. PCC (WSB sponsor) says it’s provided masks for its entire staff. So has Trader Joe’s. And Whole Foods (WSB sponsor), too. QFC says staffers “are permitted” to wear them. Meantime, we can vouch for everybody wearing masks at Thriftway (WSB sponsor) during our shopping trip this past week. That’s also where the one-way aisle signs were fleshed out recently:

Here is our ongoing list of hours, senior/at-risk shopping times, etc., for the standalone grocery stores in West Seattle. How are YOUR shopping trips going?