GROCERY SHOPPING: What’s changed at West Seattle supermarkets this week

With (at least) one month ahead in “stay-home” mode, your routines might be settling in by now – weekly grocery shopping (or less often), for example. This is the third Saturday morning we’ve begun by noting that we are continuing to update our roundup of West Seattle standalone stores’ hours (etc) – see it here. Since last Saturday, more stores have continued to install Plexiglas barriers between checkers and customers (anywhere you do NOT see them? let us know!) Biggest change otherwise: Trader Joe’s has finally added an early hour (8-9 am daily) for shoppers 60+ or who have disabilities, after experimenting with a separate line to get in. Meantime, wherever you go, you might find paper products are back in stock … that’s what scattered comments indicate. (We found them in our most-recent expedition too.) So if you’re shopping, good luck, and let us know how it goes.