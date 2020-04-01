Getting your car fixed = essential. Golfing = not so much. Governor’s latest ‘guidance’

This came out last night but we didn’t see it in time for the nightly roundup. Now that we’re ending the first week of the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, Gov. Inslee‘s office continues to issue clarifications on what’s essential and what’s not. The original proclamation is here; the original list of essential businesses is here. The new guidance (see it here) starts with a reiteration that “Automotive repair facilities are deemed essential.” (WSB sponsors West Seattle Autoworks and Swedish Automotive both have no-contact methods of getting your car taken care of.) The guidance touches on a variety of other areas including “outdoor maintenance” – “Outdoor maintenance, including vegetation, is deemed essential only when necessary to prevent spoliation, avoid imminent damage, or address emergency repairs.” And there’s a mention of recreation, including, “Golf is not deemed essential.” (City golf courses including West Seattle are closed anyway.) As for enforcement – that’s explained here.

P.S. The governor has just scheduled a media briefing for 2 pm today. You can watch live here.