We found a small black terrier wandering around our Delridge neighborhood near 30th SW and Juneau.

No collar, no tag and when we took her to the vet to check for a chip, no chip either.

If she’s yours, she’s safe at West Seattle Animal Hospital. The nurse told me they’re closed Sunday and won’t answer the phones, but nurses are there and they’ll be caring for her. If you’re the owner, please give them a call. Info below.

4700 42nd Avenue SW; Suite 210

(206) 932-3308