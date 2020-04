(Photo courtesy Jason Hubbard)

The evergreen that serves as the West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Christmas tree is lit in blue tonight. As previewed here last night, it’s inspired by the nationwide Light It Blue campaign to honor health-care heroes and others on the pandemic frontline. The tree in Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska) was decked this morning with the help of Fleming’s Holiday Lights:

(Photo courtesy WSJA)

The display is underwritten by Nucor.