FOLLOWUP: Suspect arrested in High Point search was wanted for robbery, attack

As promised, we followed up this morning on the search that led to an arrest in High Point Monday evening. Turns out the 27-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with an incident we reported a week and a half ago, in which a woman was beaten and robbed in her car – here’s our April 17th report. SPD spokesperson Det. Mark Jamieson tells WSB that investigators subsequently identified the suspect and put out a bulletin for officers to watch for him. Two patrol officers spotted him yesterday; he took off, and that’s what led to the search and arrest. He is now in the King County Jail, held for investigation of robbery and assault. Court records show the suspect’s criminal history includes convictions for theft, burglary, and assault.