FOLLOWUP: SDOT apologizes for Avalon project contractor’s towing

On Tuesday, we reported on Avalon residents whose vehicles were towed from the SDOT project zone because of no-parking signage they said they hadn’t even had time to see because of the stay-home order. We asked SDOT and the mayor’s office for comment. Just in from SDOT:

Yesterday we learned that the contractor working on the 35th/Avalon project had 12 vehicles towed of 98 total parking spots from SW Avalon Way in West Seattle. While our contractor followed our normal notification procedures of sending construction notices to property managers, residents, neighbors, and businesses about this work, and placing no-parking signs 72 hours in advance, we have since heard from several residents that they did not see the signs because they were following the COVID-19 “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.

Typically, contractors will notify our project teams prior to towing cars. That did not happen in this case, and prevented us from having the opportunity to notify residents once more, given the challenges we’re all facing in the midst of the COVID-19 public health crisis and “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” best practices.

We are sorry for this inconvenience. We have confirmed, however, that 4 of the 12 cars will be returned to the corridor as soon as possible at no cost to the owners. The remaining 8 cars have already been picked up by their respective owners and will be reimbursed for charges related to towing.

Crews are continuing to work on this project today, and will pause work on Thursday in order to implement new Health and Safety Plans for this job site. The contractor plans to resume work on Monday. No-parking signs will be enforced on Avalon Way starting Monday morning through Friday evening.

We are in the final stages of this project that started last year, including installing the permanent pavement markings. We know this project has been disruptive to the corridor while we have done major upgrades to the street and installed new protected bike lanes and transit-only lanes.

For all questions, please call 206-900-8734 or email Avalonpaving@Seattle.gov. We encourage everyone to review our website highlighting all COVID-19 related parking changes.