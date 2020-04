Thanks to Jim Edwards for the photo – that’s how the 5-way intersection (Spokane/Chelan/West Marginal/Delridge) west of the low bridge looked this morning after the second night of repaving. It’s since been striped, and here’s the SDOT cam view of how it looks now:

Lane reconfiguration and signal work was part of the projet too – here’s the SDOT one-sheet (PDF) explainng.