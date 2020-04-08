CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 4/8 roundup

Here’s our nightly roundup of pandemic-related local news:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the daily Seattle-King County Public Health news release:

Public Health reported 202 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the official case count in King County to 3,688. 14 new deaths were reported, bringing the total of COVID-19 deaths in King County to 244.

One week ago, the county reported 2,496 cases and 164 deaths.

ONE MORE LOCAL VICTIM: Checking the county data dashboard – 98146 now has two deaths, as do 98106 and 98126; 98136 is still at one, 98116 at zero.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Almost 1.5 million cases. See how that breaks out, nation by nation, here.

NEVER MIND: Remember the Army field hospital being set up at CenturyLink Field? It’s being broken down – the governor says it looks like we won’t need the hospital-overflow space after all. But he also warns we haven’t won the war against the coronavirus yet.

KEEP YOUR DISTANCE: David Hutchinson spotted this sign on the Alki Trail:

WHY DISTANCE MATTERS WHEN YOU’RE WALKING/RUNNING/ETC.: Researchers explain. (Thanks to Trileigh Tucker for the link.)

ALSO FOR SAFETY’S SAKE … the city announced today that it’s closing more parks’ parking lots, including West Seattle Stadium:

It wasn’t closed when we went by just after 5 pm; we’ll look again tomorrow.

NEED HELP? OFFERING HELP? Another reminder that West Seattle Support is up and running at westseattlecovid.recovers.org – matching requests for assistance with people who can help.

TONIGHT’S INSPIRATION: Sent by J, as seen in North Admiral:

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!