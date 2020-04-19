BUSINESS UPDATES: Think Mother’s Day! Here’s what Wyatt’s Jewelers and Fleurt are offering

Updates from two West Seattle retailers, as Mother’s Day approaches – first, longtime WSB sponsor Wyatt’s Jewelers (Westwood Village):

We will be offering limited appointment, curbside pickup, and dropoff repair services, so if you find some time to go through your jewelry box, and look for all those treasured items that you haven’t had time to have fixed, pack them on up, bring them on in. 19% discount on repairs! It’s also that time of year for a little spring cleaning. When you drop off your repairs, pick up a spring care and cleaning kit. Offered at $19.95 and includes a polishing cloth, a 10x magnifier, and a jar of cleaner. Curbside Drop Off – Appointments Only – Call or Text 425-419-8016 Also, we are currently working on updating our inventory for online purchasing. Check online regularly to see what’s new.

And from Fleurt in The Junction:

Fleurt, your local solution for retail therapy. Delivered! We are offering personalized shopping by way of FaceTime calls. Here’s how it works. DM via Instagram what you might be looking for. Tell us your name, number and best time to call you. We will FaceTime you at that time and do a walk through of the shop and you can pick out anything you like. That same day we will package your goodies up and either deliver in West Seattle, or USPS anywhere! This is a free service. No delivery or shipping charges. We do ask for a $35+ purchase. It’s especially great if you are looking for a particular type of plant, have a birthday, anniversary, get well gift for someone. And let’s not forget Mothers Day just around the corner. Our shop is full of plants and new spring/summer goods. DM today. You can also call the shop at 206.937.1103. We miss and love you all and can’t wait to connect. Keonii and Sam

Shop local – with the bridge situation, local businesses are more vital than ever!